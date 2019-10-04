Oyo NURTW Resolves Crisis, Slates Election for October 23

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The various factions of the Oyo State Chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, have resolved to sheath their swords and have agreed to work together to conduct an election for the emergence of a new executive members for the union on October 23, 2019.

This was revealed today after a reconciliation meeting brokered by the state government and stakeholders in the state transport sector in conjunction with the national leadership of the union at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Professor Raphael Afonja, addressed the rancor between the warring factions of the leadership of union.

Raphael further reiterated the need for harmonious relationship among the members of the union, and assured them of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to foist peaceful coexistence among them.

He, however, charged them to be law abiding and follow the dictates of their constitution, stressing that they should warn their members issuing out tickets to motorists at various motor parks on behalf of the government to stop such act.

According to him, “Governor Makinde wants peace to reign among you so that the state can move forward. I am also using this medium to tell the union leaders to warn their officials issuing out tickets to motorists at motor parks on behalf of the government to desist from this. This is because the money being generated is not getting to the government and government is still trying to verify where the money is channeled to and also finalize how the matter will be handled. We can only relate with the union when they maintain peace and harmony which the state needs to drive a good economy. Anyone caught fomenting trouble among your members or extorting motorists will face the wrath of the law”.

In his words, the Deputy General Secretary, Abuja branch of NURTW, Comrade Kayode Ogunyanbi, who doubled as the current Acting Chairman of the Oyo State Chapter of NURTW, appreciated the efforts of the Oyo State Government for their magnanimity in facilitating the meeting to put an end to the rancor between the six leaders struggling for the position of Chairman in the state.

He added that the different factions have agreed and pledged to the state that they have all come together as one, stressing that fracas among the union has become a thing of the past.

The acting Chairman pointed out that all the factions have seen the justifications for them to come together under one umbrella, stressing that this has made them to sign an agreement to give peace a chance.

The meeting had in Attendance the six leaders jostling for the Chairmanship position in the union which comprised of Alhaji Abass Adigun Omonesin, Alhaji Lamidi Mukaila alias Auxiliary, Alhaji Raufu Oloruntobi, Alhaji Waheed Adeoyo, Alhaji Olajide Abideen Ejiogbe and Alhaji Lateef Opeyemi.

From this development, there is likelihood that the NURTW could soon be de-proscribed by the Oyo State Government.