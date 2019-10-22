Oyo Vows to Jail Ibadan Public School’s Arsonist

Oyo Vows to Jail Ibadan Public School’s Arsonist

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 7:49 pm


Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Government has vowed to bring to book, the perpetrators of an inferno which razed a block of three classrooms at Cannon Okusehinde Memorial Primary School, School I, Aremo, Ibadan.

The Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran disclosed this known when he visited the school to assess the level of destruction caused by the arsonists.

Frowning at the masterminds of the inferno, Adeniran promised that the state government would investigate the act of arson and fish out all culprits involved, stressing that anyone found culpable would face the wrath of the law.

According to him, “Oyo State Government will ensure that this particular incident of arson is investigated, and the offenders punished under the law. The present administration will not tolerate or condone any form of vandalism or sabotage, especially on our public schools. We will use them as example for others to learn that arson is a very serious an offense, especially when the public school that represents liberation from all forms of backwardness is concerned”.

Adeniran also promised that government would put in place viable security measures and ensures it puts an end to the growing instance of arson, vandalism and destruction of school facilities in the state.

The Chairman further promised renovation of the burnt classes in the next FGN-UBEC/OYOSUBEB intervention projects.

He also approved with immediate effect the merging of pupils of the burnt classes with their colleagues in School 2, noting that nothing should stall the learning process of these young ones.

Speaking earlier, Mrs. Sherifat Salam described the inferno as the height of vandalism on the school and intimated the Chairman that hoodlums have incessantly burgled the school over the past weeks.

