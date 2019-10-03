PCN seals 327 drug outlets in Jigawa

PCN seals 327 drug outlets in Jigawa

Thursday, October 3, 2019 5:07 pm


Health

 The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) says it has sealed 327 drug outlets in Jigawa over non-compliance with regulatory provisions.

PCN Registrar Mr Elijah Mohammed, stated this in a statement giving the council’s September update.

He explained that the PCN National Enforcement Team visited the state and sealed 327 Patent Medicine Shops and five illegal pharmacies.

“The council’s continuous efforts is to ensure that the public is guaranteed good pharmaceutical environment, and PCN enforcement activities on illegal premises has been regular nationwide,’’ Mohammed said.

The registrar said that the council was committed to ensuring that healthcare providers and members of the public are updated on the emerging drugs safety information received from National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Breaking: Buhari to present 2020 budget Oct. 8
    O 18 mins ago

    Ortom queries aide for renaming Ahmadu Bello Way after him
    1 hour ago

    Rape of male children on increase in Rivers – FIDA
    2 hours ago

    Expert cautions against use of toothpaste to tighten vagina
    2 hours ago

    Police nab 2 fake soldiers for robbery in Port Harcourt
    2 hours ago

    Lagos Businessman docked for laundering $420,000
    3 hours ago

    General and the home boys
    6 hours ago

    In picture: Buhari, Ramaphosa, meeting for peace