PDP hails affirmation of Fintiri’s victory

Monday, October 14, 2019 11:05 pm


Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) described the affirmation of the election of Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa by the State Governorship Election Tribunal, as victory for democracy.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja on Monday said it was a triumph of the will and aspiration of the people over “manipulative forces.”
Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was not surprised that the tribunal, in affirming the mandate of the people, dismissed the entire petition against Fintiri’s election as lacking in merit.
“Our party rejoices with the people of Adamawa state, who have been jubilant over the verdict, as it marks the consolidation of their aspiration for a purposeful, transparent and result-oriented government for greater cohesion, stability and productivity in the state.
“Unarguably, Fintiri was elected because of his manifest patriotism and dedication to duty as already evinced in his zeal towards the development of the state, empowerment of the people as well as peaceful coexistence in the state.
“Already,  Fintiri’s fervor towards the rapid development of the state in various sectors, including agriculture, infrastructure, education, health care, rural development, industrialization and other critical areas of life, stand him out as a leader devoted only to the good of the people.”
Ologbondiyan commended the judiciary for upholding justice.
He restated the party’s call to all public officials elected and appointed on PDP platform to continue in their selfless service to the people; for which the party was known for.

