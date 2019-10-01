PHOTOS: Buhari, Osinbajo laugh it off @ Nigeria @ 59 parade

President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo engaged in intermittent laughter as they joined other dignitaries to watch the spectacular performances put up by the Brigade of Guards during Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day parade on the grounds of Aso Rock presidential villa, Abuja. It was the first time both men will be seen together in cheerful mood in recent times and against the background of rumours that all is not well between the two men. Well, the number one and number two men in the country seem to be telling Nigerians that all is well with their uncontrolled laughter as they appear together to watch the Independence Day parade!

