Plateau to hold retreat for new cabinet members – Manjang

Monday, October 7, 2019 10:04 pm


Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau State:

The Plateau government has concluded plans to hold a retreat for newly inaugurated cabinet members on Thursday, Oct. 10, information and communication commissioner Dan Manjang said on Monday in Jos.

Manjang, who addressed newsmen after the maiden cabinet’s meeting, said that the retreat would focus on the state government’s strategic plan toward making Plateau a model.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the maiden meeting was held shortly after members of the executive council were inaugurated.
“The retreat will be used to study the strategic policy document of the state; it will hold on Thursday, October 10,” he said.
The commissioner said that the retreat would enable cabinet members to understand their roles in implementing the agenda of the Gov. Simon Lalong-led government.
“This programme is in line with the call for teamwork by the governor; it will align cabinet members with the government’s policy direction.
“The governor, who chaired the maiden session of this cabinet, has charged us to ensure synergy in service delivery,” he said.
The commissioner further stated that the current administration was open to inputs from the public to ensure better services to the people.

