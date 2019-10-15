Plumber in court for attempted car theft

A plumber, Samuel Onyema, 25, who allegedly attempted to steal a car, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Onyema, whose house address is not provided, is facing a charge of an attempt to steal a car to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 at No. 5B Folusho Alade St., Awuse Estate, Opebi in Ikeja.

Eruada said Onyema attempted to steal a Toyota Camry car with registration no. AKM 505 SX belonging to the complainant, Mr Babatunde Mustapha.

“The complainant caught the defendant in the act as he was about to drive away the car where it was parked and raised alarm that attracted the estate security to the scene.

“He was taken to an Ikeja police station by the estate security, where he was arrested,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 406 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 406 stipulates 18 months imprisonment for attempted stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention