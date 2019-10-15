Plumber in court for attempted car theft

Plumber in court for attempted car theft

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:49 am


Justice

A plumber, Samuel Onyema, 25, who allegedly attempted to steal a car, on Tuesday  appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Onyema, whose house address is not provided, is facing a charge of an attempt to steal a car to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence at 9 a.m. on Oct. 8 at No. 5B Folusho Alade St., Awuse Estate, Opebi in Ikeja.

Eruada said Onyema attempted to steal a Toyota Camry car with registration no. AKM 505 SX belonging to the complainant, Mr Babatunde Mustapha.

“The complainant caught the defendant in the act as he was about to drive away the car where it was parked and raised alarm that attracted the estate security to the scene.

“He was taken to an Ikeja police station by the estate security, where he was arrested,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 406 (1) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 406 stipulates 18 months imprisonment for attempted stealing.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I. Dan-Oni, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered that the surety must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 12 for mention

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    17 mins ago

    $2million money laundering: EFCC re-arraigned Atiku’s lawyer
    54 mins ago

    Olam pays N120b to acquire Dangote Flour Mills
    1 hour ago

    Gaddafi’s son has right to run for president – Libya’s army chief
    1 hour ago

    Sokoto donates land for University of Medical Sciences
    Some returnees from Libya being profiled 2 hours ago

    173 more Nigerians return from Libya
    5 hours ago

    Afe Babalola Varsity to honour Tinubu, Sultan, Achebe, others
    5 hours ago

    Buhari’s fake social media wedding
    5 hours ago

    Minimum Wage: Labour, FG in final push to avert strike