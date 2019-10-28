Plumber nabbed for stealing biscuits, soft drinks blames hunger

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Destiny Asuquo, a 25-year-old plumber who was arrested for break-in and entry into a store in Rumuodara, a suburb of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has blamed hunger and thirst for his criminal action.

He said this while pleading for pardon from the owner of the shop which he broke into to steal biscuits, soft drink and gala sausage, which, in his words, were meant to help ‘quench his hunger.’

Asuquo, from Akwa/Ibom state, was arrested by a vigilance group in Rumuodara Community, last Thursday’s morning after he broke into the provision shop to steal the biscuits, gala and soft drinks.

On interrogation, the suspect who said he is a plumber claimed he has not eaten for two days and has been hoping to get a job, but to no avail.

He claimed he was forced to break into the shop to eat something to save his life, having suffered chronic attack of ulcer for two nights.

The suspect has been handed over to Okporo Police station in Rumuodara for investigation and prosecution.

However, the Civil Rights Council Rivers State has called on the Vigilante group in Rumuodara to ensure that rights of arrested suspected criminals are not violated.

State chairman of civil rights council, Prince Wiro, made the appeal to the Youth President of Rumuodara after the arrest of Asuquo said the suspect should be handed over to law enforcement agencies.