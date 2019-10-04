Police arraign 2 fuel attendants for allegedly stealing N100m



The police on Friday arraigned two fuel attendants who allegedly stole N100 million from a fuel station in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Emmanuel Shonubi, 28, and Taofeek Ayobami, 30, with two counts of conspiracy and theft.

They, however, pleaded not guilt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Simon Uche, alleged that the defendants committed the offence between January and September, while working at Pendote Oil and Gas Station.

Uche said the defendants received N100 million and refused to remit same to the company.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2019.

Magistrate A.A Adesanya admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Adesanya ordered the court clerk to verify the details of sureties .

He adjourned the case until Dec. 9 for mention.