Police arraign ex-NITDA DG for alleged N50m contract scam

Police arraign ex-NITDA DG for alleged N50m contract scam

Friday, October 4, 2019 6:34 pm


Justice

The police on Friday arraigned a former Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency, Peter Jack, in a Mpape Magistrates’ Court, Abuja over alleged N50 million contract scam.

Jack, 58, who resides at No. 17, Gana Street, Maitama, Abuja is charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The prosecution counsel, Joshua Ayanna, told the court that sometime in 2015, the complainant, Tunde Ajala, transferred N50 million to the defendant as payment to award a contract worth over N1 billion.

Ayanna in addition, alleged that the contract was never awarded and instead he converted the money to his personal use and every effort to recover the money had proved abortive.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Muhammed Zubairu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 15 for hearing

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    Nigeria, South Africa to issue 10-year visa for businessmen, academics, others
    1 hour ago

    Federal lawmakers inspect collapsed bridge in Ekiti, seeks prompt action
    1 hour ago

    Plateau promotes 9,000 teachers
    2 hours ago

    WHO, FIFA collaborates to promote healthy lifestyles through football
    2 hours ago

    Kaduna kidnapping: My child will remain in public school –el-Rufa’i
    2 hours ago

    Troops kill 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Gwoza – Army
    2 hours ago

    #RevolutionNow: Court admits Sowore to N150m bail
    2 hours ago

    PDP inaugurates Campaign Committee for Kogi governorship poll