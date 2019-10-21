Police Arraign Lagos Socialite, Otunba Ashogbon, for False Information

Men of Zone of Nigerian Police Force, Onikan-Lagos, have arraigned a 57- year old Lagos socialite, Otunba Olusegun Ashogbon, before a Lagos Chief Magistrate’s Court, Igbosere, over alleged perjury.

Police alleged in a charge marked L/51/2019, that the Owo, Ondo State born defendant committed the offence on 12 November 2015, at Are Avenue, off Sawyer Street, Dopemu area of Lagos State.

The defendant, who is also called Titilayo Oladimeji, was arraigned before Magistrate O. O. Otitoloju on one count charge of giving false information against one Remi Louis.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, Mr. M. Aruna, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) is contrary to Section 85 and punishable under section 86(1) of the criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following the defendant’s plea, his lawyer, Bagbenga Bamodu told the court that the charge against his client is a bailable one. He therefore urged the court to grant him bail in liberal terms.

The prosecutor opposed the defendant’s bail application, on the ground that it took the police a long time before he could be arrested and brought before the court.

ASP Aruna however stated that though bail is at the court’s discretion, but urged the court to grant bail that will ensure defendant’s attendance at the adjourned date for the charge.

The Magistrate, after listening to both parties, admitted bail to the defendant in the some of N50, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

The sureties, according to the Magistrate, must present to court evidence of three years’ tax paid to Lagos State government, means of livelihood and must be residents of Lagos State.

The Magistrate, also ordered that all the bail conditions must be verified by the prosecutor.

Magistrate Otitoioju, while adjourning the matter till 4 November for trial, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Home.