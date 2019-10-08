Police arraign man for allegedly beating up his wife

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 2:16 pm


The police on Tuesday, arraigned a 43-year-old shop owner, Taiwo Adekeye, in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his wife.

Adekeye, a resident of Agege in Lagos State, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Emmanuel Ajayi, said the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 29, 2018 at Mushin, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant beat up his wife, Toyin, in contravention of the Lagos State Domestic Violence Law, 2017.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section carries one year imprisonment for assault for any convicted offender.

Magistrate O.O. Fagbohun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Fagbohun ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 20.

