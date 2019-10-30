Police arrest 2 suspected kidnappers in Kebbi

Officers of Kebbi Police command have arrested two suspected kidnappers terrorising Mashekarin Karyo village in Makera District of Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area in the state.

The state Commissioner Police, Mr Garba Danjuma disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He gave the names of the arrested suspects as Muhammadu Juli and Sahabi Kiruwa.

Danjuma said the two belonged to a gang of kidnappers that abducted a housewife, Hajiya Aljimma on Sept. 28, from her husband house in Mashekarin Karyo village.

He said the gang had been terrorising residents of the village for the past few weeks, adding that those arrested have made useful statements to aid police investigatigation.

The police commissioner assured that the suspects would be charged to court soon and stressed that the Command had been recording successes in its efforts to tackle criminals operating in the state.

”This is as a result of strategies we embarked upon that led to the arrest of many criminals at their hideouts to make Kebbi State peaceful and secure,” Danjuma said.