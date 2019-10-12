Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly killing step mother in Nasarawa

Police arrest 23-year-old man for allegedly killing step mother in Nasarawa

Saturday, October 12, 2019 2:52 pm


Nigerian Policemen

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has arrested one  Ahmed Abdullahi,23, for allegedly stabbing his stepmother to death.

The command’s Public Relations Officer,Mr Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lafia.
Nansel said the suspect allegedly committed the act at about 11 p.m. on Friday at Ungwan-Yakubu,  Agyaragu village, in Obi Local Government Area of the state.
According to the police spokesman, the suspect escaped from the scene of the incident and went into hiding, but that he was fished him out of his hideout on Saturday morning.
He said the suspect was about to be lynched by people of the village before the police intervened and took him into custody.
He said the police had lunched an investigation to ascertain the motive behind the alleged murder

