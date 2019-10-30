Police arrest 27-year-old man for impersonating FCT Minister

The FCT Police Command has arrested a 27-year-old man, Mohammed Bello for allegedly claiming to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, told newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday, that the suspect allegedly defrauded some people promising to award contracts to them.

He said the suspect had so far defrauded his victims of N52 million.

“The suspect stated that he had access to classified information because he served in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) during his National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) attachment.

“We recovered some exhibits including 206 Peugeot with Registration Number ABJ 856 SU, one Tricycle with registration Number KEF 807 WT, one 55″ and 46 inches Samsung Plasma TV and one dining set from Bello.

“Other exhibits recovered are 10,000 watts Fireman Generator set and one Washing Machine Hisense Deep Freezer, which the suspect claimed to have purchased from the money he received,” Ciroma said.

The commissioner said that efforts are in place to arrest his cohorts, one Simon ‘m’ and one Idris ‘m’ posing as the Director of Procurement of FCTA and Personal Assistant to the Minister.

Ciroma further said that the suspect would be arraigned in Court upon conclusion of investigation to serve as a deterrent to others.

Reacting to the development, the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Malam Abubakar Sani warned member of the public to be wary of dealing with people on social media.

Sani said that the FCT Minister does not conduct official matters through Facebook or other Social media platforms, adding that every transaction of the FCTA was been done through official channels.

“If any body contact you that he has contract or land offers to give you please walk yourselves to the office of the FCT Minister it is open, you can even come to my office I will tell you whether the offer is genuine.

“So we are calling on all Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters like this parading themselves as officials of the FCT to avoid been a victim.”