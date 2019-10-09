Police arrest 33 years old man for defiling 7 years old girl in Ogun

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 6:43 am


The suspect, Olabowale Samuel

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta
Men of Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Olabowale Samuel, a 33- year- old man for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 7- year- old girl (name withheld).
The suspect was arrested following a report by the father of the victim at Sagamu Police Station that he came back from work in the evening of 4th October, only to discover that his daughter’s pant is stained with blood.
The father said his daughter informed him that it was the suspect who lives in the next building that lured her into his room and sexually abused her.
The victim, whose mother has  been separated from the father was left in care of the neighbour in the house who did not know the time when the suspect lured her to his house.
On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime.
Meanwhile, victim has been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment.
Also the commissioner of police CP Bashir Makama, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

