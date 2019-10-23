Police arrest 47 over alleged kidnapping, robbery in Nasarawa

Police arrest 47 over alleged kidnapping, robbery in Nasarawa

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 11:57 pm


File: Nigerian Policemen

The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested 47 persons suspected to be involved in kidnapping and armed robbery in the last three weeks.

Mr Bola Longe, its Commissioner, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Lafia, said that 38 of them were suspected kidnappers, while nine were suspected armed robbers.

He attributed the success in the fight against crime in Nasarawa State to the tireless efforts of the personnel of  “Operation Puff Adder,” an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police.

Longe explained that those arrested included two women believed to be suppliers of arms  to the suspects, while one was said to be their cook.

He said that six firearms and 24 rounds of live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.

Also recovered from the suspects were three motorcycles, N53,700, a laptop computer, mobile phones and assorted charms, he said.

Longe alerted members of the public of the news tactics of the criminals which included threats and intimidation through telephone and text messages.

“The criminals order their victims to pay huge sums of money or be arrested and killed. The command appeals to members of the public not to succumb to such threats.

“Such threats should be reported to us for quick action,” he said.

