Police arrest dreaded cult kingpin in Ogun

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 10:28 pm


The suspect, Sunday Paul, a.k.a Blade

 

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Officers of the Police in Ogun State have arrested a one- eyed man described as the leader of the dreaded Eiye confraternity cult in Ikenne town the state.

The suspect,  Sunday Paul a.k.a Blade,  who has allegedly killed at least 15 persons in Ikenne and its environs has been on wanted list of the Police Command for sometimes now.

He was arrested following an intensive surveillance and technical investigation into his activities, according to the police

Upon his arrest, it was discovered that he has been arrested and charged to court on three different occasions and that he recently came out of prison over a murder related case.

On interrogation, he admitted being the leader of Eiye cult group in Ikenne and its environs, he equally confessed beind responsible for the killing of one Kabiru who he claimed to be a member of a rival cult group.

His arrest has elicited a wild jubilation in Ikenne and its environs.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama has ordered a full scale investigation into the past activities of the suspect with the view to charge him to court as soon as possible.

