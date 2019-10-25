Police arrest teacher for allegedly raping JSS1 student in Benue

Friday, October 25, 2019 10:53 pm


Benue Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a school teacher, Mr Terseer Maikyo for allegedly raping a JSS 1 student in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a press statement on Friday signed by the Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

The statement stated that Maikyo was arrested on Oct. 8,  and would soon be charged to court.

It further stated that another man, Nelson Omanka from Obi Local Government, who was also arrested on  Oct. 9,  for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, had been charged to court.

The police also added that two people had been apprehended by detectives on Oct. 7, in connection with the murder of one Fidelis, a student of University of Science and Technology Calabar, Cross-River State.

The suspects were named as Emmanuel Williams and James Ulem.

“Two white and blue coloured axes, one machete, a bottle of concoction, five handsets and wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian-Hemp were recovered from them.”

Five robbery suspects –  Lubem Tseer, Tertsea Ephraim, Peter Yaigh, Joseph Gyan and Aondaana Tarhembe – were apprehended in their hideout in Gboko with a single barrel gun, one cartridge and assorted charms, it said.

According to the command, two Toyota Corolla vehicles and assorted phones were recovered from five robbery and kidnapping suspects operating along Ugbema/Adikpo road.

It gave their names as Nanen Targba, Gabriel Mbakighir, Aondofa Doaior, Aondohemba Torkwembe and Atsor Abeda.

“Again, Suleiman Abdullahi was arrested in possession of one locally made revolver pistol with an expanded 9mm ammunition, four rounds of live AK 47 ammunition and 126 wraps of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.”

It stressed that the Command was determined to mitigate criminality in the state and urged the public to provide useful information to the police to help in tracking the criminals.

“Benue State Police Command has continued to intensify efforts towards the fight against crime as evident in the recent special deployments and arrest of suspects in connection with heinous crimes.

“Within the last three weeks, Police Officers deployed to strategic points have been able to foil kidnap/ robbery attempts among among other crimes,” the statement added.

