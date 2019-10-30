Police confirm release of Catholic priest, Fr. Madu, by kidnappers

Police confirm release of Catholic priest, Fr. Madu, by kidnappers

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 10:27 pm


File: An anonymous priest

The Police Command in Enugu State on Wednesday confirmed the release of Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, the Vice-Rector, Queen of Apostles Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi-Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, gave confirmed the priest’s release in Enugu on Wednesday to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Madu was abducted on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. at the gate of the seminary by unknown persons.

Amaraizu said: “Yes, he has been released unhurt. However, we are still trailing his abductors.

“We are also working on something concerning tracking down the perpetrators of this dastardly act.’’

Also, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu on its official Facebook page confirmed the release of the priest, stating that: “Father Madu, the kidnapped priest of the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has been released.”

It added that Madu “was released this (Wednesday) afternoon from the kidnapper’s den’’

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 mins ago

    JAMB urges 2020 UTME prospective candidates acquire NIN
    10 mins ago

    Ihedioha approves rehabilitation of five major roads in Imo
    15 mins ago

    Multinational maritime exercise “Grand African Nemo” begins in Nigeria waters
    34 mins ago

    Court declines extension of order restraining Edo govt. from demolishing hotel
    38 mins ago

    Gov. Makinde to launch new security patrol vehicles
    41 mins ago

    Truck crushes motorcyclist, passenger to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
    1 hour ago

    FG lifts suspension on 2 NGOs in Northeast
    1 hour ago

    FG to begin sale of new housing units soon nationwide — Fashola