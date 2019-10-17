Police in Rivers set to arraign suspected serial killer

….Chief Judge promises speedy trials

….others suspects arrested in hotels set free

… Human rights Lawyers line up to defend suspect, victims

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Baring any last minute changes, the suspected Serial killer, Gracious David West, who allegedly confessed to have killed 15 women in different hotels after making love to them may be arraigned in Court tomorrow , Friday October 18 in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that a team of human rights lawyers have lined up to defend the alleged serial killer on Probono(free legal service).

Our correspondent who has been following the case learnt that the are worried that the suspect should have been arraigned in court earlier and he is also deemed innocent until proven guilty.

They also argued that the serial killer has right to legal representation during trial.

However, other lawyers are also gearing up to represent some of the 15 women strangulated.

At the time of filing the report it was learnt that not less than 11 human rights lawyers have indicated interest in the defense of the suspect.

The Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Dandaura through CSP Nnamdi Omoni, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, had assured that the command has concluded the investigation of the case of the suspect.

“For Gracious David West, we are done with the investigation into the case. Hopefully, he going to be in court in few days time. We have filed our charge but awaiting assignment of the case to a judge. The Chief Judge has assured us that the case would be assigned as to a Judge as soon as possible. We have that assurance, we are sure of that in the next couple days.”

Gracious David West was arrested on the September 19 in Bori, headquarters of Khana local on his way to Uyo in Akwa-Ibom State and paraded before journalists at the Rivers State Police, headquarters, Moscow road,Port Harcourt,by CP Dandaura.

The Police imagemaker, DSP Omoni, also explained that other persons arrested by Police at the heat of the the manhunt for the serial killer have been thoroughly investgated and found to be to be innocent of the crime and released.

Initially, the suspected serial killer had confessed killing eight young women in different hotels in the state in Rivers State within two months.

The bodies of these ladies were found in similar conditions – strangled and with a white piece of cloth tied on their legs and necks, hands.

“The 26-year old killer from Buguma, in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, who is also a member of the Degbam cult group.