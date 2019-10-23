Police nab 16 over alleged sexual abuse of 3 underage girls in Niger

Police nab 16 over alleged sexual abuse of 3 underage girls in Niger

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 9:26 pm


Police:

The Police in Niger have arrested one Victor John for allegedly having unlawful sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl in Kontagora town in the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammadu Abubakar, told newsmen in Minna on Wednesday that John, 32, committed the act in Kontagora, headquarters of Kontagora Local Government.

He said that the suspect lured the 13-year-old egg hawker into a room in a bakery with N200 , where he sexually abused her.

Abubakar said that further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of 15 other suspects for alleged abuse of two minors in the town.

He said that the suspects specialised in sexually abusing minors , particularly hawkers of between ages 12 and 13 .

He mentioned those arrested to include Usman Abdullahi, 30, Usman Magaji , 29 , Bello Sardauna, 49, and Auwal Ibrahim, 35.

Others are Danladi Auwal, 30 years, Usman Abdullahi, 27 years , Tukur Abubakar, 25 years , Zaiyanu Buhari , 22 years, Ibrahim Taila, 37 years, Buhari Abubakar , 35 years.

Samaila Yusuf, 25 years, Bello Umar, 35 years, Hassam Umar, 30 years, Yusuf Abdullahi, 25 years, Abubakar Aliyu, 45 years , all of Chadan Daji Arra, Kontagora Local Government Area.

He said that the suspects had confessed to the crime, while the victims had been handed over to Child Rights Agency for counseling.

The spokesman said that the suspects would be charged to court very soon.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    DisCos urges NASS  to intervene in liquidity crisis in power sector 
    10 mins ago

    Two in ICPC net over certificate forgery
    34 mins ago

    Lagos-Ibadan rail: “We’re overcoming impediments in Lagos section” —CCECC
    41 mins ago

    AGF demands release of 2.5% recovered assets
    1 hour ago

    PDP to Kogi Gov: Stop wasting Kogi money on fruitless campaign
    3 hours ago

    Zenith Bank posts N150.72bn profit in Q3 2019
    3 hours ago

    Minimum Wage: FEC gives deadline for payment of arrears
    4 hours ago

    Smuggling of migrants now criminal offence – Babandede