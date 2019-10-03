Police nab 2 fake soldiers for robbery in Port Harcourt

…One dumb, another disabled, but involved in robbery cases

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Police Command in Rivers says it has arrested two fake soldiers involved in a robbery operation within new Port Harcourt, GRA, on Wednesday, October 2.

The Rivers State Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP, Nnamdi Omoni who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt said the Anti-Crime Patrol Team of the Abacha Police Station, while on routine patrol intercepted the robbers.

He added that the robbers who were dressed in Army uniform, were operating in a Honda Element car with Registration number AKJ 695 DX.

He further identified the two fake soldiers as Chibudo Ugwuala (31) from Abia and Godwin Ekpuno (23) from Akwa-Ibom.

“On interrogation, they could not give satisfactory account of how they came by the car and the military camouflage found on them. They had military ranks of Brigadier General and Colonel, which they have been using to intimidate people and commit crimes.

“Further probe revealed that the duo are persons with disabilities. One is dumb and the other limping, but they thrive in criminal activities,” he said.

Also, the operatives arrested one Baredose Taaba, a 26-year-old man from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers.

He was allegedly involved in snatching handsets.

“His criminal gang specialises in snatching handsets from unsuspecting persons along the Ikwerre Road area of Port Harcourt,” he added.

DSP Omoni, revealed that Taaba was arrested shortly after he snatched a Samsung Handset from its owner at the Agip Flyover.

“The handset was immediately recovered and the owner identified it to be his. All suspects arrested are helping us in our investigation. They will be charged to court as soon as our investigation is completed,” he assured.