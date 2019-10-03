Police nab 2 fake soldiers for robbery in Port Harcourt

Police nab 2 fake soldiers for robbery in Port Harcourt

Thursday, October 3, 2019 3:30 pm


The fake soldiers arrested for robbery in Port Harcourt

…One dumb, another disabled, but involved in robbery cases

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Police Command in Rivers says it has arrested two fake soldiers involved in a robbery operation within new Port Harcourt, GRA, on Wednesday, October 2.

The Rivers State Command Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP, Nnamdi Omoni who disclosed this in a  statement in Port Harcourt said the Anti-Crime Patrol Team of the Abacha Police Station, while on routine patrol intercepted the robbers.

He added that the robbers who were dressed in Army uniform, were operating in a Honda Element car with Registration number AKJ 695 DX.

He further identified the two fake soldiers as Chibudo Ugwuala (31) from Abia and Godwin Ekpuno (23) from Akwa-Ibom.

“On interrogation, they could not give satisfactory account of how they came by the car and the military camouflage found on them. They had military ranks of Brigadier General and Colonel, which they have been using to intimidate people and commit crimes.

“Further probe revealed that the duo are persons with disabilities. One is dumb and the other limping, but they thrive in criminal activities,” he said.

Also, the operatives arrested one Baredose Taaba, a 26-year-old man from Khana Local Government Area of Rivers.

He was allegedly involved in snatching handsets.

“His criminal gang specialises in snatching handsets from unsuspecting persons along the Ikwerre Road area of Port Harcourt,” he added.

DSP Omoni, revealed that Taaba was arrested shortly after he snatched a Samsung Handset from its owner at the Agip Flyover.

“The handset was immediately recovered and the owner identified it to be his. All suspects arrested are helping us in our investigation. They will be charged to court as soon as our investigation is completed,” he assured.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    4 mins ago

    Expert cautions against use of toothpaste to tighten vagina
    39 mins ago

    Lagos Businessman docked for laundering $420,000
    58 mins ago

    General and the home boys
    4 hours ago

    In picture: Buhari, Ramaphosa, meeting for peace
    8 hours ago

    NSCDC records 587 cases in Q3 in Jigawa
    9 hours ago

    Police cautions students against bad company, cultism
    9 hours ago

    Ososa again, as bus loaded with passengers plunges into river in Ogun
    9 hours ago

    Fund diversion: EFCC arrests 4 INEC officials