Police nab 3 alleged child traffickers, 71 other suspects in Anambra

Mr Haruna Muhammed, the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Anambra police command, has arrested 74 persons for alleged criminal offences, including child trafficking, within the month.

Muhammed made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

He urged parents to be security conscious for the safety of their children and other people under their care.

He said that the advice became necessary, considering the rate of crime in society and how people betray the trust reposed in them.

He further urged guardians to be sure of the integrity of the persons they trust with the custody of their wards.

The command’s spokesman said that the suspects included three women allegedly involved in child trafficking and some fake military men, allegedly terrorising residents of the state.

“We are able to rescue two children between the ages of two and four from the child traffickers through the combined efforts of joint security teams in the state,” he said.

The PPRO said that the suspects were arrested through intelligence report and attributed the success of the command to the launch of Operation Mkpochapu (Cleanup) in the state.

He said that the command was committed to fighting crime in the state to a standstill and ensure adequate security of lives and property of the people.

“We appeal that security tips must be observed at all times to aid the police in doing their work very well.

“We also urge the public to share useful information with the command to enable us to perform effectively,” Mohammed said.

He said that one of the suspected child traffickers confessed that she sold her child and niece because of hardship, “a decision she took without seeking permission from her sister.

“Life is getting too fearful that family members can rarely be trusted,” he said.

He further warned the public against the use of small arms and weapons, describing such act as criminal.