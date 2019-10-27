Police recover 36 cows from rustlers in Zamfara

Sunday, October 27, 2019 2:45 pm


FILE: cows

The Police Command in Kebbi has recovered 36 cows from cattle rustlers in Zamfara, according to Mr Garba Danjuma, the commissioner.

Danjuma told newsmen on Sunday in Birnin-Kebbi that some of the suspected rustlers were arrested along with the cows while others escaped.

”Our detectives traveled from Kebbi to Zamfara to recover the cows after two men – Abubakar Juli and Alhaji Ardo – from Asarara village, reported the theft of 43 cows on Sept. 10.

“After a thorough investigation, our men arrested one Abubakar Umar and Attahiru Sani of Daki Takwas village in Gumi Local Government Area of Zamfara, after they were found to be in possession of 36 stolen cows.

“Other suspected cow thieves were able to escape, but we are trailing them and shall soon apprehend them,” he said.

The official said that efforts were in place toward ridding the state of cattle rustlers and other criminals, and advised parents to caution their children against acts capable of disrupting public peace.

