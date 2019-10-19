Police rescue 147 inmates from another ‘rehabilitation’ center in Kaduna

Police rescue 147 inmates from another ‘rehabilitation’ center in Kaduna

Saturday, October 19, 2019 8:45 pm


Police:

The Kaduna State Police Command has raided another rehabilitation centre in Kaduna, where 147 inmates mostly in shackles were found.
The Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo confirmed the raid in a press statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna.
He said that the police raided NIGAS Rehabilitation and Skills Acquisition Centre located at Rigasa in Igabi Local Govermnent Area, at about 8am on Saturday.
According to him, Gov. Nasir  El-Rufa’i led the operation at the center which had male and female inmates.
Sabo explained that during the raid, some of the inmates made certain allegations of maltreatment including sexual molestation particularly by the female inmates against some male inmates.
“Following this discovery, the governor directed that all the inmates be evacuated to Hajj Camp located at Mando Kaduna for proper profiling and safe custody.
“Similarly, the Police have arrested one Dr Lawal Muduru, also known as Malam Niga, the owner of the Centre to investigate him on the said allegations.
 “He is currently helping with investigation at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Command.
“The Command is also investigating the authenticity and validity of the registration document the suspect claimed to possess,” he said.
Sabo said the Commissioner of Police  Ali Janga had reiterated his commitment to fight all forms of crime and criminality in the state without fear or favour.
He appealed to the general public to continue to support the Command in the current battle against criminality.

