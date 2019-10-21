Police rescue abducted ACP, 2 suspects nabbed

Monday, October 21, 2019 6:53 am


Mr Musa Rabo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, abducted over the weekend has been  rescued unhurt.

Police said on its twitter handle that the top officer was successfully rescued on Sunday evening by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.

It also added that two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while investigation into the incident is ongoing.

“The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.

“He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident,” Police further explained on the circumstances in which the officer was kidnapped.

