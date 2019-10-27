Police say no death in Jos building collapse

Sunday, October 27, 2019 9:14 pm


Rubble of the collapsed building

The Plateau Police Command on Sunday confirmed the collapse of a two-storey building at Butcher Street, Terminus Market in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos that the incident occurred Sunday afternoon.

Tyopev, however, said that neither was any life lost in the incident nor any casualty recorded.

He said officers and men of the command had condoned off the affected area and investigations into the cause of disaster had commenced.

He said the action became necessary in order to also prevent hoodlums from taking advantage of the situation to loot.

