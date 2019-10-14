Police uncover torture centre with 360 inmates in Katsina

Police uncover torture centre with 360 inmates in Katsina

Monday, October 14, 2019 6:22 pm


File: Nigerian Policemen

The Police Command in Katsina State has ordered the immediate closure of Malam Bello-mai’almajirai local reformatory centre in Daura, Katsina State.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr Sanusi Buba, who inspected the centre in company of journalists and other relevant stakeholders, ordered the closure in Daura on Monday.

He said that inmates were subjected to deplorable and dehumanising conditions at the centre.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 360 inmates at the centre escaped after breaking the burglary proof on Sunday.

The commissioner added that the condition of inmates called for urgent and serious concern, noting that the police would search the 34 local government areas in the state to unravel such centres.

He explained that some of the inmates were handcuffed and compelled to sleep in unventilated rooms.

“We would mount surveillance to fish out such culprits subjecting children to servitude,” he said.

He urged parents who took their children to the centre to come forward with valid means of identification to claim them, stressing that “no law in the country permits such inhuman treatment.”

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk, called on the police and other relevant security agencies to carry out thorough investigation on the issue.

He urged the police to be fair and just in their investigation so that the culprits would face appropriate sanctions.

The emir who expressed shock at the discovery, said it was a surprise for such a thing to happen in his domain.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Canal accident: 29 passengers rescued unhurt in Lagos
    16 mins ago

    29 passengers escape death as bus plunges into canal in Lagos
    20 mins ago

    Nigerian consulate denies charging extra $200 for E-passport
    29 mins ago

    Madness drug: Italian police seize large amount of Yaba pills
    31 mins ago

    Border closure: Smuggling of 10m litres of petrol stopped, says Customs boss
    37 mins ago

    Flood: Badagry residents count losses in homes, churches, farmlands
    45 mins ago

    Saudi football players visit Jerusalem Muslim holy site
    45 mins ago

    NMA offers free medical services to Lokoja LG workers