Present Yourselves For Inauguration Or Face Consequential Action, Edo LG APC Tells Lawmakers-Elect

Members of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC), in Ovia North-East local government area of Edo State, have issue ultimatum to their lawmakers-elect at the State House of Assembly, to resume plenary unfailingly on or before October 21, 2019, to avoid consequential actions the action from them.

They asked the members-elect, Vincent Uwadiae and Dumez Ugiagbe, to offer explanation for why they have failed to present themselves to be sworn-in as members of the State House of Assembly up till now.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at an enlarged meeting by party members across the 13 wards in the local government area.

They said that the continied absence of the two representatives have created vacuum in the development of the local government area.

Chairman of the APC in the area, Ambassador Etinosa Ighodaro, while addressing the members, noted that the party had earlier sent letters to the two members elect to explain their refusal to be sworn in, which they said they are yet to reply to.

He said: “The absence of the two members has affected the representation of Ovia North East. [We] no longer have any one to present our matters​ before the House.

“Other Constituencies are being represented by their honorable members who were elected the same time with our own.

“What offence has Ovia North-East committed that they will not have members representing them in the House?

“We call on our members-elect to immediately present themselves for swearing in the House.

“We cannot afford to lose out in the present developmental stride of the State government.”

It would be recalled that only nine of the 24 members-elect were inaugurated on June 19, 2019, by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Audu Omogbai, allegedly at about 9.30pm.

Those at the inaugurated on Monday, July 17

Those present at the inauguration​were Frank Okiye, Yekini Idiaye, Nosa Okunbor, Henry Okuarobo, Uyi Ekhosuehi, Marcus Onobun, Ephraim Anehbosele, Roland Asoro and Eric Okaka.

The member representing Esan North-East Constituency I, Frank Okiye, was elected Speaker.

Other members-elect however stayed away, alleging that they were not invited for the inauguration by the Clerk of the House.

The accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of masterminding the nocturnal inauguration.

According to them, the Governor wanted to impose Mr. Okiye on them.

They insisted that the Governor must issue another proclamation for the inauguration of the 7th Assembly and allow them to choose their leaders.

Also, the member representing Owan East Constituency, Eric Okaka, alleged that he and three others were kidnapped and forced at gunpoint to the House of Assembly for what he described as “illegal inauguration.”

Okaka and Uyi Ekhosuehi have since pitched tent with other members-elect now based in Abuja, citing threat to their lives.