Race for 2019 NAJA:s  Automotive/Transport Award  Begins 

By Daniels Ekugo

Preparations for the 2019 Edition of the Nigerian Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), Awards slated to hold December 12, 2019 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Just like similar awards organised by automotive journalists in other countries, the NAJA annual awards is put together to recognise corporate stakeholders organisations and other automotive products and ancillary products like tyre brands , lubricants and individuals that are adjudged to have relatively stood out among other competitors in their respective segments in the country’s auto industry within the year.

The annual awards also remains the only authentic industry event in the country that involves all the motoring journalists in Nigeria drawn from the print, electronic and online media in the voting process. According to the organizers, one of the high points of the awards is in the Car-Of-The-Year (COTY) award category.

Other segments of awards are Luxury Car of the Year, Heavy Duty Truck of The Year, Auto Plant of the Year, CEO Of The Year, Auto Personality Of The Year and CSR Company Of The Year, Pick-up of the Year, Showroom of the Year and many others.

New additions to the awards segments this year, which include Super Luxury Car of The Year, Online Auto Marketing Platform of The Year and Motorbile Taxi Service of The Year.

According to the chairman of Nigerian Auto Journalists Association , Mike Ochonma, this year’s edition, just like the previous events will be honouring outstanding auto brands and models that have achieved extraordinary success in the last one year. He stated some award categories in the past editions may be dropped in this award due to dynamic nature of the market and present situation of Nigeria:s automotive industry.

The NAJA chairman stated that the Awards provides the opportunity for organisations to gain competitive advantage by having their projects, initiatives, contributions, products and services recognized.

Mike Ochonma said the platform provides the ultimate platform for improving brand awareness, loyalty, just as he noted that some few more categories have been added to the list of awards due to changing times.