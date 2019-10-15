Rape: 2 suspects arrested in Ibadan

Rape: 2 suspects arrested in Ibadan

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 2:07 pm


The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, said it had arrested two men, Muyiwa Olatunde, 32, and Fatai Wahab in connection with alleged rape.

Mr Segun Oluwole, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He said that Olatunde was arrested in Ibadan over alleged rape of his sister while Wahab was arrested at Igbeti, in Oke Ogun area of the state over alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Oluwole said that Olatunde confessed to the crime and claimed to have committed the act twice with his sister.

The spokesman said that the victims were already undergoing rehabilitation while the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    Our 2020 Budget advances the Putting People First Agenda- Kaduna State Govt
    19 mins ago

    Charly Boy set to perform at 2019 ‘Felabration’ Festival
    29 mins ago

    Five men get death penalty over 1971 war crimes
    39 mins ago

    Court grants bail to lecturer accused of sexual harassment
    50 mins ago

    Obaseki to Oshiomhole, others: Observe protocol while visiting Edo
    1 hour ago

    Ikeja Computer Village: Court to hear suit challenging levies
    1 hour ago

    I’m not living my best life- Don Jazzy
    2 hours ago

    $2million money laundering: EFCC re-arraigned Atiku’s lawyer