Rape: 2 suspects arrested in Ibadan

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, said it had arrested two men, Muyiwa Olatunde, 32, and Fatai Wahab in connection with alleged rape.

Mr Segun Oluwole, Public Relations Officer, NSCDC, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

He said that Olatunde was arrested in Ibadan over alleged rape of his sister while Wahab was arrested at Igbeti, in Oke Ogun area of the state over alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl.

Oluwole said that Olatunde confessed to the crime and claimed to have committed the act twice with his sister.

The spokesman said that the victims were already undergoing rehabilitation while the suspects would be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.