Recruitment: Kaduna State Govt Shortlists 5,351 After Computer Based Test

As its recruitment process continues, the Kaduna State Government has shortlisted 5,351 persons for further screening. This follows the conclusion of computer-based tests set for the 13,700 candidates who scaled through the first stage from the pool of 41,971 applicants. A screening exercise for the shortlisted candidates will commence this week. Persons who are successfully screened will then be invited for interviews by the agencies in which they have indicated interest.

Of the 13,700 persons on the first-stage shortlist, 12,887 registered for the CBT, while 12,299 applicants sat for the test between 7 October and 13 October 2019.

The second-stage shortlist of 5,351 includes 2604 entry-level, 2283 middle-level and 464 management level applicants. Among them are 443 candidates who earned perfect scores.

Applicants who sat for the CBT will receive email notifications regarding the status of their applications.

Screening of shortlisted candidates will commence in Kaduna this week. This will represent the first interaction between the applicants and KDSG officials in a recruitment process that has so far been conducted exclusively online.

Candidates on the shortlist will also be advised by email on the date, time and venue for their screening.