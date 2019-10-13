Religion: On expensive schools, who is actually robbing God?

In this opinion, pastors use the profits from their universities to maintain affluent lifestyles when in fact, these institutions were built from tithes.

By Shangkop Benjamin

BOWEN UNIVERSITY N650,000 per semester

COVENANT UNIVERSITY N640,000 per semester

BENSON IDAHOSA N500,000 per semester

BABCOCK UNIVERSITY N450,000 per semester

REDEEMERS UNIVERSITY N450,000 per semester

AJAYI CROWTHER UNIVERSITY N350,000 per semester

MADONNA UNIVERSITY N350,000 per semester.

All these UNIVERSITIES were built from TITHES and OFFERINGS of the common people who now can’t afford to send their children to these schools today.

Where is the morals and responsibilities of the

churches as charity in Nigeria?

What is the difference between church and political leadership in Nigeria?

These schools were all built with the sweats of their church members who kept sowing seeds like:

-special offering seeds

-first fruit seed,

-redemption seed,

-thanksgiving seed,

-harvest seed,

-tithes,

-pastor’s seed,

-church building seed,

-evangelism seed,

-father’s day seed,

-mother’s day seed,

-children’ day seed,

-Pastor’s cake seed,

-olive oil seed….etc.

These schools are now elite

schools, only for the rich

politician children.

The gainers then use the profits to buy private planes & jets to fly up high in luxury, ride Exotic Cars and live in expensive Mansions, while their members, (who are mostly the least of Jesus people) sleep hungry.

The next Sunday, they will read Malachi 3:6-12 to these members again without making reference to Deuteronomy 14:22-29 about their own responsibility to these poor members in their churches.

If you think this is unfair, like me, please pass on this message because this is reality and we also need the CHANGE here!!!

Thank God for early missionaries who built schools and gave basic education FREE or NEAR FREE to many of us including the CURRENT LEADERSHIP of these churches and universities.

The TRUTH is a bitter pill to swallow. ASK THOSE WHO SAW THE REVIVAL OF 1930s 1970s AND 1980s, THEY WILL TELL YOU WHY WE ARE CRYING OVER THIS “FIRE LESS NESS” WE ARE SEEING IN OUR GENERATION OF BELIEVERS.

John Knox prayed: “Lord, Give me Scotland or I die”…

St Patrick, a rugged believer that Brought even dead animals and trees back to life prayed: “God, Give me souls or give me nothing else”..

Brethren during the Hebrides revival prayed:” Lord, If you will not use us, please, kill us”…

The brethren from England who brought the Fire from Azusa Street revival gathered everyday under the terrible cold. Their only prayer topic was: “Lord, give us men that will spread Your Fire in the streets of England”.

During the Indonesia Revival, those hungry hearts were seen praying day and night: “Lord, The harvest is ripe… If it pleases You, please use us”.

One prayer that was common during the days of William Seymour was: “Lord, this is another day that hell must lose men and women. Please, we are here use us”.

Paul said:” Woe is me if I preach not the gospel”.

Rachel said to her husband, Jacob: “Give me children or I die”.

But unfortunately, our churches are filled today

with people who are not ashamed of spiritual

barrenness.

We are asking “God give me money. God give me spouse. God give me visa”. Where do we see believers again that will be praying and fasting, and when you listen to them, you will be hearing:” Lord, let Your Fire fall in my community and let there be revival”?

When Paul encountered Christ, he fell and rose. What He asked was:” Lord, what will You have me do”.

But today, when we fall under anointing, we stand to start expecting marriage proposals and visas and employment letters. This generation of members in our churches have not had a genuine encounter with the Man of Calvary.

No generation has carried Bibles like us without opening it. No generation is materially driven like ours and we expect the land to obey us.

Jesus said, pray to the Father that He brings His Kingdom on earth.

GOD help us to get it on time. Amen.

Let’s build up our spiritual life cos its very necessary. If u miss heaven u can never miss hell. Think about it. Hell isn’t a pretty place. Do the work of an evangelist now by sharing this message with all your contacts.

Have u ever wondered what would have happened if we treat the Holy Bible the way we treat our mobile phone?

And we really can’t live without the BIBLE.

-Legit