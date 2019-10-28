Remains of Balewa’s wife buried in Bauchi

Monday, October 28, 2019 3:42 pm


The remains of Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, wife of Nigeria’s first prime minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, has been buried on Monday at the Bauchi Central Cemetery in Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the funeral prayers, presided over by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Mallam Bala Baba-Inna, took place at exactly 2.15 p.m at the Palace of the Emir of Bauchi with Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state and other dignitaries in attendance.

Others who also attended the funeral rites were the Emirs of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman; Dass, Alhaji Bilyamunu Othman; Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya; Misau, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman; Katagum, Alhaji Umar Farouk, and and representative of that Jama’are, Yerima Jama’are.

Jummai passed away at a Lagos hospital on Sunday at 4 p.m after a protracted illness.
She was aged 85, and left behind eight children and many grandchildren.

