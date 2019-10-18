Riders permit not national drivers license-FRSC

Riders permit not national drivers license-FRSC

Friday, October 18, 2019 7:45 am


 

Officials of Federal Road Safety Corps on patrol

Owing to the growing rate at which tricycle and motorcycle operators mistake Riders Permit issued in their respective states for the National Drivers License (NDL), the Federal Road Safety Corps has clarified that they are two different documents and permit can never be used in the place of the NDL.

According to the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the NDL is a national security document that embodies drivers information as contained in the national drivers database.

All over the world, Drivers License is the only document that gives a trained, qualified and certified driver the right to drive on the road and Nigeria, having successfully acceded to the six United Nations Conventions cannot operate in contrast to global best practice in that regard.

The idea behind NDL is to ensure that every driver on the road have their information captured in the database, for the enhancement of security of all road users and for intelligence gathering among the law enforcement agencies. The relevance of the document not only as a means of identification cannot be overemphasized.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi wishes to caution all operators who patronise drivers permit as an alternative for the national drivers license to desist from such henceforth to avoid arrest and penalties.

This platform is to sensitise all motorcycle and tricycle operators who hitherto did not know the difference between the NDL and the Drivers Permit to ensure that they go ahead to procure their licenses as violators will be penalised.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Minimum wage: At last, FG, Labour agree on consequential adjustments
    8 hours ago

    Senate probes N2.5bn NDDC Water Hyacinth Project
    9 hours ago

    LASG, Igbo markets to ensure infrastructure development in marketplaces 
    9 hours ago

    Osinbajo inspects 3,000 hectares farm founded by ex-agitator in Nasarawa
    10 hours ago

    Electricity: GenCos failed to generate 2,352.5 megawatts
    10 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, States, LGAs share N693.529bn for September
    10 hours ago

    Some public debts yet to be captured — Minister
    10 hours ago

    Rising lnequality, Social Exclusion Threatens​ Peace, Sustainable Development​ In Africa – Yabou