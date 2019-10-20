Road accident claims 5 in Ondo

Road accident claims 5 in Ondo

Sunday, October 20, 2019 8:02 pm


No fewer than five persons were confirmed dead after a Sharon Volkswagen car, with registration number KTU 706 BW ran into a moving truck at Awoyaya, between Ore and Ondo town on Sunday.

Mr Rotimi Adeleye, the State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone.

He said that the accident occurred between 3:00 am. and 3:32 am. on Sunday.

Adeleye, who attributed the causes of the accident to over speeding, said that the bodies of the dead had been deposited at the mortuary of the general hospital in Ondo town, while the injured had been taken to the Trauma Centre, also in the town.

According to the sector commander, eight people were involved in the accident, adding that their luggage and the vehicle involved had been taken to the divisional police headquarters at Enuowa in Ondo.

“We were called through our emergency number by an unknown person, informing us about the accident and immediately we swung into action.

“According to the information at our disposal, the truck was in front of the vehicle, while both of them were travelling from Ore in Odigbo local government to Ondo town before the accident happened at Awoyaya area.

“Immediately the accident occurred, five people died on the spot, while three were injured. It is unfortunate, however, that the truck did not stop,” Adeleye said.

He, therefore, promised that FRSC, together with other sister agencies, would ensure that the truck and its driver were apprehended.

Adeleye appealed to motorists to shun night journey to avoid untimely death.

“We are appealing to our motorists to shun night journey because it is very dangerous. Fatality of night journey is high, apart from the fact that you won’t see any immediate rescue effort when an accident occurs.

“Also most of our drivers have challenges with their sights; so night travel must be avoided at all times,” he said. (NAN)

OMA/ESAN/WAS

Edited by Abiodun Esan and ‘Wale Sadeeq

 

 

