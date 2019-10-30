S/Court Judgment: PDP Chairman urges Nigerians to ‘leave it to God’

S/Court Judgment: PDP Chairman urges Nigerians to ‘leave it to God’

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 5:18 pm


Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus has commended Nigerians for their commitment and support to the party and democracy.

Secondus in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the commitment of Nigerians to democracy and its tenets in spite of inhibiting factors was worthy of emulation and highly commendable.

“We thank you for your support for PDP, for your commitment to democracy.”

Secondus reacting to the Wednesday’s Supreme Court ruling striking out the appeal of PDP and its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that the nation’s apex court had ruled but the final judgment comes from God almighty.

He urged Nigerians to leave the Supreme Court judgement to God saying, “leave it to God the ultimate judge.”

Secondus also commended the press for their commitment to democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

He urged them not to relent in their roles of holding politicians accountable to the people.

Secondus, however, told the people to remain resolute in their prayers to God since the country was in an untidy state that only God could bail her out.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Alleged N3.1bn fraud: Court overrules Suswam’s objection to EFCC’s documents
    11 mins ago

    Three internet fraudsters jailed in Ibadan
    22 mins ago

    Why I donated my salary to child returnees from S. Africa – Military Officer
    26 mins ago

    Supreme Court’s judgment revalidates Buhari’s victory — APC
    34 mins ago

    Police arrest 27-year-old man for impersonating FCT Minister
    42 mins ago

    FEC approves N5.72bn for NDIC projects, 12 consultancy services
    55 mins ago

    Breaking! Gunmen kidnap Appeal Court judge, kill police orderly in Edo
    1 hour ago

    FG targets 5m tons LPG consumption by 2023