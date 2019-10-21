Sack of HOD: RSU students call for searchlight on other randy, greedy lecturers

…We are not done sacking Randy, Greedy lecturers—RSU Governing Council

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sequel to the sacking of Prof. Ngerebo Tamunonimim, the Head of Department, Banking and Finance Department for alleged extortion and dismissal as a lecturer by the Rivers University, RSU, Governing Council, students of the institution are calling for probe of other lecturers with similar allegations hanging on their necks.

According to the students the practice of extortion popularly known as ‘sorting’ of lecturers by desperate students for marks and grades have become very common the in the University and the management of the institution should beam its searchlight on lecturers to identify more culprits.

According to them, Ngerebo is just one in hundreds of ‘Ngerebos’ in the institution who are neck deep in extorting students and making their academic life unbearable who are yet to be nabbed by the authorities of the University.

“Why some distraught students don’t come forward to report the randy lecturers is due to fear and vitimisation and stigmatization,” the students said while emphasising that Ngerebo is not the only perpetrator of the crimes in Rivers State University.

“There are so many of them, we won’t mention their names here today, nemesis will catch up with them one after the other, it might be slowly but surely’’ they concluded.

The embattled Professor Ngerebo, who hails from Nkoro in Opobo/Nkoro LGA, was sacked for extortion and demanding sex from students to award marks to them.

In a press statement, the institution said, “The 12th Governing Council of Rivers State University at its meeting held on Tuesday 10th October, 2019, approved the dismissal of Professor Tamunonimim Ngerebo of the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management Sciences, from the employment of the University for gross misconduct bordering on sorting and extortion of money.

“The Council also directed the Senate of the University to withdraw the degree certificates of wudat, Nasiru Kabiri (DE.2011/PT/0291) and Eppelle, Daniel Chamberlain ( DE.2011/PT/03011) all of the Department of Banking and Finance, Faculty of Management sciences,on the grounds of wrongful graduation.”

The University Council also said it is determined to sanitize the University and ensure that the best practices are attained and will leave no stone unturned to reposition the University in line with the vision of the founding fathers.