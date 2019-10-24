Salaudeen, Sanjo win 1st Gov. AbdulRazaq Traditional Sports Championship

Salaudeen, Sanjo win 1st Gov. AbdulRazaq Traditional Sports Championship

Thursday, October 24, 2019 7:28 am



Isiaka Salaudeen and Adewumi Sanjo have emerged champions of the first edition of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s Ludo and Ayo Olopon Competitions respectively.

Salaudeen defeated Abdulateef Lawal 2-1 in the Ludo event’s final, while Sanjo edged out Bamidele Gbenga in the final of the Ayo Olopon category.

The competitions’ final matches took place on Wednesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

In the third-place games, Isiaka Salaudeen defeated Tola Adeniyi in the Ludo game while Ade Ajireni beat Adewumi Aluko in Ayo Olopon.

Speaking after the competition, the state’s Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, challenged the participants to see sports as a good career.

“The council is ready to encourage all the traditional sports clubs in the state ahead of the next National Sports Festival (NSF),” he said.

Kazeem, who commended the organisers, Ifesowapo/Abe Igi Anu Traditional Games Centre and the Kwara Traditional Sports Association, also reiterated the council’s commitment towards developing traditional sports from the grassroots.

Speaking earlier, the President of Ifesowapo/Abe Igi Anu Traditional Games Centre, Olushola Olarewaju, enjoined members of his group to be good ambassadors of the association

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Liverpool end away jinx but Klopp didn’t enjoy win in Genk
    11 mins ago

    Martinez scores, misses penalty kick ad lacklustre Inter Milan scrape win
    24 mins ago

    NAHCON presents N1.07bn budget for 2020
    27 mins ago

    Need for anti-corruption courts re-echoes at EFCC-NJI workshop
    36 mins ago

    2,000 ex-ISIS terrorists joined Boko Haram in 2018, says Putin
    1 hour ago

    Sokoto killings: NAF condoles government, victims families
    1 hour ago

    DPR seals 5 filling stations, suspends 11 pumps in Anambra
    6 hours ago

    These CANS Wear No Cassocks