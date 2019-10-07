Sanwo-Olu Pays Unscheduled Visit to General Hospital, Marina

Sanwo-Olu Pays Unscheduled Visit to General Hospital, Marina

Monday, October 7, 2019 12:46 pm


Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu interacting with medical personnel and patients at General Hospital, Marina, during an unscheduled visit to the medical facility on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu interacting with medical personnel and patients at General Hospital, Marina, during an unscheduled visit to the medical facility on Sunday, October 6, 2019.

 

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday 6 October, 2019, paid an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Marina, Lagos to have a first-hand appraisal of situation at the medical facility.

Sanwo-Olu, who surprised everyone including patients and personnel in the hospital went round different wards and stopped at intervals to interact with patients, advising them to follow medical direction given by the doctors and other personnel.

He paid up medical bills of some patients in the emergency care units, to the excitement and admiration of all present.

The Governor then pledged his government’s continued support for the health sector, saying his administration will not rest until it achieved the universal health coverage even before the set date of 2025!

 

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    Why Names of Nigeria, Port Harcourt Should Change
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria’s sick doctors
    3 hours ago

    Community project: Kwara pays N60m counterpart fund
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria/Brazil friendly: Rohr hands Solomon-Otabor late call-up
    4 hours ago

    OPEC’s Barkindo says too early to discuss deeper output cuts – TASS
    5 hours ago

    Kogi Guber: At last, Faleke joins Yahaya Bello
    5 hours ago

    Boris Johnson and the Supreme Court
    6 hours ago

    EFCC nabs 5 fake DSTV operators in Rivers