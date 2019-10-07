Sanwo-Olu Pays Unscheduled Visit to General Hospital, Marina

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Sunday 6 October, 2019, paid an unscheduled visit to the General Hospital, Marina, Lagos to have a first-hand appraisal of situation at the medical facility.

Sanwo-Olu, who surprised everyone including patients and personnel in the hospital went round different wards and stopped at intervals to interact with patients, advising them to follow medical direction given by the doctors and other personnel.

He paid up medical bills of some patients in the emergency care units, to the excitement and admiration of all present.

The Governor then pledged his government’s continued support for the health sector, saying his administration will not rest until it achieved the universal health coverage even before the set date of 2025!