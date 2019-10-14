Saudi football players visit Jerusalem Muslim holy site

Monday, October 14, 2019 5:46 pm


Players from Saudi Arabia’s national football team travelled to Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday to pray at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

The players visited the Noble Sanctuary, a compound that houses the Golden Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine in Islam.

“This is the most beautiful day in my life,” said Yasser Al-Mishal, president of the Saudi Football Federation.

“Really, it’s hard to express my feelings. I thank God that I could visit al-Aqsa mosque and pray inside the mosque.”

The Dome of the Rock is built where Prophet Mohammad is said to have ascended to heaven, and it encompasses the Foundation Stone, a rock holy to Muslims, Jews and Christians.

Jordan has custodianship of the holy sites.

The area is one of the most sensitive sites in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is revered by Jews as Temple Mount, the site of two biblical Jewish temples.

The site is situated in a part of Jerusalem captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed in a move that has not been recognised internationally.

The Saudi players are due to face the Palestinian national team in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match.(Reuters/NAN)
