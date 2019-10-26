SDGs are blueprints to achieving better, sustainable future – VC

The Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Bello Shehu, says Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are the blueprints to achieving better and more sustainable future.Shehu made the observation in a message to the two-day National Conference on the SDGs, which opened at the university on Friday in Birnin Kebbi.According to him, it was paramount for governments to work towards achieving the SDGs by 2030 in order to push the frontiers of development.He commended the Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences for organising the first national conference on SDGs in the institution, adding that it has set the pace for other faculties to follow.Earlier, Dean of the faculty, Prof. Muhammad Maishanu commended the university management for the support to host the conference.He said that the conference provided a platform for members of the academia, government, civil society and the private sector to discuss and share practical solutions to achieving the SDGs on the continent.Maishanu disclosed that over 200 multi-disciplinary papers were received for the conference.A former member of the House of Representatives, Muhammad Kalgo, who chaired the opening ceremony, applauded the organisers for the foresight in convening the event.Kalgo who was represented by his Personal Assistant, Muhammad Karofi said, ”there is need to raise awareness on the SDGs towards achieving the set objectives.”The Ag. SDGs Focal Person, Kebbi State, Alhaji Umar Augie highlighted that the SDGs are 17 global goals set up by the United Nations in 2015.He explained that the goals which have 169 targets aimed to bring about rapid development in the nation-states.Augie revealed that Kebbi State government under its conditional grant scheme, constructed and refurbished 117 primary schools and health care centres across seven Local Governments in the state.The Sarkin Gobir of Kalgo, Alhaji Haruna Bashar who was the Royal Father of the Day, expressed happiness to the institution for identifying with the host community.He congratulated the university for hosting the conference, hoping that it would continue to excel.The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Ibrahim Dankani, thanked the participants for their invaluable contributions.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that lead Paper presenter, Prof. Danjumma Abubakar of the Department of Geography, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, harped on the Role of Academics and Professionals towards Achieving Sustainable Development.Represented by Dr. Yahaya Baba, the Lead Speaker said that academics must play a central role for the success of the goals in the ecosystem.