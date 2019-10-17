Sex-for-Marks: UI inaugurates Committee to Tackle Claims

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Following the report of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, that indicted universities in West Africa of sex scandal, the University of Ibadan, UI, has inaugurated an ad-hoc committee with a mandate to deal with issues of sexual misconducts.

According to a statement credited to the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abel Idowu Olayinka, the committee would investigate claims of sexual misconducts and recommend appropriate sanction.

Olayinka said, “The recent exposé of sexual misconduct in Nigerian Universities is deeply disturbing and necessitates a reminder that the University of Ibadan maintains the tradition and standard of zero tolerance for sexual harassment and misconducts as contained in our Staff and Student Information Handbooks, the recently revised Gender Policy and Sexual Harassment Policy, and other allied documents as earlier approved by both the Senate and Council. Consequently, in order to ensure that the University is proactive in preventing incidences of sexual misconducts and be assured that the University of Ibadan is a safe space for staff and students, members of the University community are hereby notified that an ad-hoc committee has just been inaugurated by the Vice-Chancellor to among others, investigate claims of sexual misconducts. To assist with their task, kindly communicate all relevant information on the subject matter to e-mail: uisexualmisconduct@gmail.com; and phone number 07025232090”

The statement stated further, “Be aware that all claims will be processed through disciplinary organs of the University using our extant regulations and guidelines. Please, be assured that maximum sanctions will be imposed if the claims are substantiated and there will be no sacred cows, even while we ensure that there will be no witch-hunting”.

It is further found out that the institution has decided to keep the identity of members of the committee to avoid any influence.