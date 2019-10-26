Sheffield United go 7th after draw at West Ham

Sheffield United go 7th after draw at West Ham

Saturday, October 26, 2019 9:50 pm


Sheffield players


Lys Mousset’s second goal in as many games earned Sheffield United a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday, with the point sending the newly-promoted side seventh in the Premier League.

Somewhat against the run of play, Robert Snodgrass slid the ball into the net after being picked out by Andriy Yarmalenko on the stroke of halftime to give the hosts the lead.

October has become something of a difficult month for West Ham in recent years.

The Hammers having not tasted victory in their last nine October Premier League matches prior to Saturday’s encounter at London Stadium.

That pressure seemed to get to West Ham as the visitors had chance after chance to equalise before Mousset sneaked the ball home from a tight angle in the 69th minute.

West Ham had plenty of opportunities to win but they could not find a way past Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

The result means the visitors are now unbeaten in their last three, with West Ham without a win in their last five games in all competitions.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    36 mins ago

    Border closure: Anyaoku, others canvass support for Buhari
    1 hour ago

    Manchester City close gap on Liverpool after blitzing Aston Villa
    2 hours ago

    NBA fumes over detention of lawyer by police in Borno
    2 hours ago

    Army raids records successes nationwide
    2 hours ago

    Minister orders quick assistance to Kaduna attacks victims
    3 hours ago

    210 bandits repent in Sokoto — Commissioner
    3 hours ago

    I need your prayer and advice, Gov Sule tells Nasarawa people
    3 hours ago

    Kogi gov. inaugurates projects to flag off re-election campaign