Shoe maker in court over theft of N7m bitumen

Shoe maker in court over theft of N7m bitumen

Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:05 am


Justice

A shoe maker, Kayode Owolabi, 25, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of bitumen chemicals worth N7 million.

Owolabi, whose house address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that the defendant committed the offence with some other persons, at large, sometime in August at Apapa Area of Lagos, Lagos state.

John said that Owolabi stole bitumen chemicals belonging to one Mr Nmezi Ogbuebule, in contravention of Section 411 and 287 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr P.E. Nwaka, however, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to Nov. 11 for mention

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 hours ago

    49% children under five not growing well in Nigeria – UNICEF
    6 hours ago

    Modakeke youths reject choice of old man as new monarch
    6 hours ago

    Labour, FG yet to reach agreement on minimum wage
    10 hours ago

    Sex-for-Marks: UI inaugurates Committee to Tackle Claims
    12 hours ago

    Fayemi goes tough on gender-based violence, signs 6 Bills Into Law
    14 hours ago

    Alleged N107.7m fraud: EX-SMEDAN DG transferred N9m into my account for 3 lawmakers- witness alleges
    14 hours ago

    Alleged $8.4m fraud: Ajudua’s lawyer probes source of Bamaiyi’s money
    14 hours ago

    ICPC recovers over 200 properties in 8 months – Chairman