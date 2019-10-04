Student who arranged sister’s abduction in police net in Taraba

Student who arranged sister’s abduction in police net in Taraba

Friday, October 4, 2019 11:03 pm


File: Nigerian Police officers

The Police command in Taraba on Friday arrested a 22-year-old Abdulbasit Umar, a 100 level student of Computer Science at the Adamawa State University, Jalingo, suspected to have kidnapped his six-year-old sister.
Mr David Misal, the Public Relations Officer of the command, who paraded the suspect alongside two of his accomplices, Sadiq  Sani, 21, and Abdullahi Habib, 27, said that the accomplices were “hired” by Umar to carry out the act.
The command also paraded 19 other persons suspected to be kidnappers and armed robbers, alleging that they were responsible for the spate of kidnappings and armed robbery in Gassol, Bali and other parts of Taraba
“Umar criminally conspired with other suspects and lured his sister into a car with registration no. MKF 67 JK Kaduna, and took her to Dove Hotel, Mayo-Dassa, where she was held captive.
“The suspects thereafter contacted the family and demanded for a ransom of N10 million, but later agreed to collect N4 million.
“While in the process of collecting the ransom at Wuro-Sambe in the outskirts of Jalingo, they were tracked and promptly arrested while the victim was rescued,” he said.
Misal said that the Commissioner of Police, Taraba Command, Alhaji Alkassim Sanusi, had directed men and officers of the command to rededicate efforts toward ridding the state of criminals, warning them all miscreants in the state would be fished out.
Umar, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that he kidnapped his sister to force his father to cough out N10 million to enable him travel abroad.

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    11 mins ago

    Only 300,000 people pay taxes in Anambra – Commissuoner
    20 mins ago

    Cardiologist harps on dangers of chronic low blood pressure
    1 hour ago

    Oyo NURTW Resolves Crisis, Slates Election for October 23
    2 hours ago

    Buhari returns from S/Africa
    2 hours ago

    Kogi 2019: APC does not believe in violence- Sen.Adeyemi
    2 hours ago

    License, number plates: FRSC arrests over 1750 offenders
    5 hours ago

    Nigeria, South Africa to issue 10-year visa for businessmen, academics, others
    5 hours ago

    Federal lawmakers inspect collapsed bridge in Ekiti, seeks prompt action