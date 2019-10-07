Suspension of hijab wearing student: MURIC declares day of protest

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURI) has expressed displeasure over the suspension an hijab-wearing student of International School (ISI) of the University of Ibadan (UI).

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Monday, described the incident as superfluous, preposterous and provocative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ms Ikhlas Olasubomi Badiru, an hijab-wearing student of International School (ISI) of the University of Ibadan (UI) was on Sept. 26, suspended on account of her hijab.

The suspension was handed down by the school principal, Mrs Phebean Olowe.

“We hereby declare Friday, Oct. 11 Ikhlas Day. The slogan of the day is ‘Suspend One, Suspend All. ‘I am Ikhlas’.

“That day is for peaceful demonstrations in and around UI in solidarity with our sister, Ikhlas Badiru.

“All members of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) in and around Ibadan and the Oyo State chapter of MURIC are hereby mobilised to join their brothers and sisters in UI on that day,” he said

He added that the authorities of ISI were not justified in their action.

“It is as clear as daylight that the school principal has very poor crisis management skill and she manifests desertification of damage control techniques.

“We call on Nigerians to note what is happening in ISI. Muslim children are being stigmatised just for wearing an ordinary head scarf, not for engaging in cultism or for cheating in examinations,” he said.

Akintola further said that the hijab had been allowed in British schools, adding that it is also in use in Sweden, Finland and all over Europe and America.

“Interestingly these are countries where the Muslim population is infinitesimally low.

“Yet in Nigeria where Muslim population is higher and Muslims cannot be said to be in minority, Muslim children are being tyrannically profiled.

“Islamophobia is the order of the day.

“We call on UI authorities to take full charge of the situation before it is too late,” he said.

He said that UI could not abdicate its responsibilities and still remain a citadel of learning and a center of excellence.

“It is now or never. It is just a warning shot and we hope those who have ears will hear,” he said.