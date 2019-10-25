Tambuwal inaugurates committee to investigate Mabera killings

Tambuwal inaugurates committee to investigate Mabera killings

Friday, October 25, 2019 11:24 pm


Tambuwal:

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state on Friday inaugurated a 10-member committee to investigative alleged killing of two persons by men of Nigerian Air Force in Mabera area of Sokoto metropolis.

Tambuwal represented by Commissioner for Security and Carrier Matters, retired Col. Garba Moyi, said the 10-member committee was for fact finding and would report back to government in five days.

He said it would be chaired by DCP Charles Mozie of the command’s Criminal Investigation Department while Mr Abdulkadir Muhammad from Carrier and Security Matters office would serve as Secretary.

Other members were from the Department of State Security, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar was represented on the committee by Ubandoman Sabon-Birni, Alhaji Malami Malami Maccido and the Distric Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar-Jabbi.

Also on the committee were the state Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Muhammad Muhammad and Malam Ibrahim Shuni representing Civil Society Organisations.

Tambuwal urged the committee members to be transparent in the course of the investigation, as the issues involved human lives.

He assured that the government would take appropriate measures based on the committee’s recommendations.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sadiq had confirmed arrest of one suspect in connection to the alleged killing.

