Terrorists Kill 16 people Burkina Faso village

Terrorists Kill 16 people Burkina Faso village

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 11:48 am


Jihadists kill 16 in Burkina Faso

Unidentified terrorists killed 16 people during an attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government confirmed.

Gov. Salfo Kabore said in a statement on Wednesday that the extremists attacked the village of Pobe Mengao in Soum province near the border with Niger on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents had reported the attack to local media earlier this week, but government officials only confirmed the incident early on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the assailants and their affiliation remained unknown on Wednesday.

The north of Burkina Faso, which borders on Mali and Niger, serves as a refuge for Islamist extremists who regularly attack the civilian population.

Burkina Faso, a country of roughly 20 million people, belongs to the world’s ten poorest nations, according to the United Nations. 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    56 mins ago

    Police to enforce restriction order on trucks, trailers in Niger
    1 hour ago

    When Did the Rain Start Beating Us?
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria ready to revive cotton, textile sector – Emefiele
    3 hours ago

    CJN heads panel as S/Court begins hearing of Atiku’s appeal
    6 hours ago

    Ogunbiyi: 7 reasons for her appointment as UN Chief’s Special Rep on energy
    6 hours ago

    Increasing stroke cases in Lagos community worries medical director
    6 hours ago

    House wants Ihedioha to urgently fix Imo roads
    6 hours ago

    Landslide wreaks havoc in Umuahia